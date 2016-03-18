Se entregó contador sindicado de ser cerebro de mega esquema de evasión
En la tarde de ayer, se entregó el contador Ignacio Urbieta, sindicado de ser el cerebro de un mega esquema de evasión investigado en CDE. El mismo tenía orden de captura emanada de la fiscalía anticorrupción y otra emitida por la jueza Dollica Giménez. Tras su entrega, el mismo quedó detenido en la oficina de Delitos Económicos de la Policía Nacional. Se estima que el monto de lo evadido llegaría a unos 51 millones de dólares y salpica a unas 285 empresas que habrían utilizado facturas falsificadas.
Urbieta es acusado de liderar un esquema de evasión, que según la denuncia llegaría a unos US$ 51 millones y se montó en Ciudad del Este. El Ministerio Público sindica como cerebros a Urbieta y Alfredo Brítez González, quienes habrían contado con la colaboración de un funcionario de Tributación y una auditora externa, todos imputados por los fiscales Martín Cabrera y Luis Piñánez. No se descarta la inclusión de más personas en el caso, que igualmente salpica a 285 empresas que habrían utilizado facturas falsificadas, según la denuncia que presentó la Subsecretaría de Estado de Tributación.
El 5 de febrero pasado, el Ministerio Público tomó conocimiento de los hechos a raíz de la denuncia formulada por la viceministra de Tributación, Marta González Ayala. Fue luego de que hayan surgido discrepancias entre las ventas consignadas en las declaraciones juradas de IVA de 13 contribuyentes y las compras informadas por los supuestos clientes.
La presunción inicial era que las facturas invocadas por los clientes como respaldatoria de su crédito fiscal, eran apócrifas. La investigación preliminar permitió detectar que 285 empresas utilizaron las facturas de los 13 proveedores.
Los funcionarios de la SET entrevistaron a 3 de los supuestos proveedores quienes negaron tener cualquier tipo de vinculación comercial con las 285 empresas, inclusive en dos de los tres casos negaron haberse inscripto como contribuyentes. En la escena aparecieron los contadores Ignacio Urbierta Cantero y Alfredo Brítez González, como asesores de las firmas.
LAVADO DE DINERO
El 9 de febrero pasado, con base en una orden de la jueza Dólica Giménez de Liuzzi, una comitiva fiscal procedió al allanamiento en simultáneo de las oficinas de Urbieta. El hecho fundamental fue el allanamiento en el Edificio Corporative Society Office, ubicado en Curupayty casi Pa’i Pérez de Ciudad del Este, en donde fueron incautados un total de 2.914 facturas pertenecientes a los supuestos proveedores, que hacen un total de 595.925.429.735 y otras documentaciones relacionadas a los 13 supuestos proveedores y las empresas investigadas.
Otro hecho resaltante fue el allanamiento realizado en cumplimiento del Auto Interlocutorio N° 68 del 13 de febrero pasado, firmado por el juez Penal de Garantías de Ciudad del Este, abogado Raúl Insaurralde.
Este procedimiento fue encabezado por la fiscala Carina Caballero, quien se constituyó en el supuesto depósito de la empresa Company Electronics SA, ubicado sobre la calle Valentín González casi Avda. San Blas del Km 4 del barrio Che la Reina de Ciudad del Este, de donde fueron incautadas diversas documentaciones como ser: Talonarios de Facturas de las empresas Company Electronics, FG Construc-ciones, NFP Import-Export, Constructora del Este, American Trading, Venus Import Export y Trading Internacional SA. Estos talonarios de facturas pertenecerían a los 13 proveedores, así como documentaciones presentadas ante la SET por parte de los supuestos proveedores, Dictámenes de Auditoría Externa de la empresa Company Electronic SA, años 2012 y 2013, elaborado por la Lic. Lilian Esquivel, periodo en el cual según las propias actas de asamblea también incautadas en este procedimiento, figuraban como titulares de esta empresa Bernardo Mareco e Isidora Teresa Bernal, quienes manifestaron no estar inscriptos como contribuyentes ante la SET y que inclusive no se conocen entre sí y cuyos contadores en diferentes periodos fueron Ignacio Urbieta y Alfredo Brítez.
