Se iniciaron inversiones importantes en los barrios con empedrados y asfaltados
La Municipalidad de Ciudad del Este, prevé realizar una millonaria inversión en diferentes barrios de la ciudad, las obras consisten en empedrados, asfaltados, puentes, alcantarillados, entre otras cosas, todas estas obras forman parte del proyecto camino de todo tiempo encarado por la comuna esteña y que darán un empuje económico, seguridad vial, aumentará el valor inmobiliario en los barrios y unirá a las comunidades. En el primer paquete la inversión ronda los 700 millones de guaraníes, a ser invertidos en regularización asfáltica que serán realizados en los barrios San Roque y en el km 9, Kaávy Rory. Asimismo unos Gs. 2.100 millones serán destinados para obras viales tipo empedrado en varias avenidas en los distintos barrios de la ciudad. Los barrios beneficiados con obras de pavimento tipo empedrado son: Km 10. Fracción San Carlos; Barrio Fátima, Villa Itaipú; San José, Fracción Villa Bancaria; Barrio San Alfredo, Fracción El Bosque km 8,5 Monday; Juan Pablo II, Barrio Santa Ana; barrio 23 de octubre, Barrio Ciudad Nueva km 7,5, Barrio Pablo Rojas, San Miguel, Ciudad Nueva, Barrio María Auxiliadora.
La municipalidad de Ciudad del Este inició este fin de semana la regularización asfáltica en la zona de Villa Bancaria, en el importante tramo que unirá la Supercarretera con la avenida Amado Benítez Gamarra, creando ramales alternativos para los automovilistas y descomprimir el tráfico vehicular en la zona, especialmente en la rotonda del Área 1.
My coder is attempting to persuade me to go to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the thought due
to the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been utilizing Movable-type on various websites for roughly per year and
am concerned about switching to a different platform. We have heard really good reasons for having blogengine.net.
What is the way I will import all my wordpress posts involved with it?
Any type of help could be greatly appreciated!
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogging and site-building and definitely enjoyed this web page. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You really come with really good articles and reviews. Appreciate it for sharing your web page.
Hi nice article, I just coming the internet to discover an stimulus or else an motivating topic. Significant post, thank you for distribution. Julia
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
principe de l’électricité statique ? serrurier
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Wonderful paintings! This is the type of information that should be shared across the net. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my site . Thanks =)
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I do consider all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May just you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I have recently started a website, the info you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Great website. Plenty of useful information here. I¡¦m sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually something which I believe I might never understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me. I am having a look forward in your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the dangle of it!
I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Thanks so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily nice chance to discover important secrets from this site. It really is very nice and also full of amusement for me personally and my office fellow workers to search your web site not less than 3 times per week to read through the new stuff you will have. And definitely, I’m also usually motivated concerning the remarkable pointers you serve. Some 4 points in this post are basically the most effective we have ever had.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most guys will go along with with your site.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
you’re actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a fantastic activity in this matter!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hello very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI’m happy to seek out numerous helpful information right here in the submit, we want work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!
What i do not realize is in reality how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this subject, made me in my view consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated unless it¡¦s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hello.This article was extremely motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last Thursday.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my website?
Thanks for some other wonderful post. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Good day very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally¡KI am glad to search out numerous useful information here within the submit, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I precisely desired to thank you so much yet again. I do not know the things that I would’ve worked on in the absence of the entire advice documented by you regarding such subject. It had been the distressing case in my view, nevertheless being able to view the very specialized technique you treated that took me to weep with fulfillment. I’m happy for the assistance and in addition have high hopes you find out what an amazing job you are always accomplishing instructing many others via your webblog. More than likely you have never come across any of us.
I keep listening to the news bulletin talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
I have fun with, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really recognize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my web site =). We may have a hyperlink trade contract between us!
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my blog?
Helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m stunned why this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)
It really is practically extremely difficult to see well-advised people on this matter, regrettably you look like you comprehend the things that you’re indicating! Many Thanks
Greetings there, just got aware of your blog page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s seriously helpful. I’ll appreciate should you decide persist this informative article.
You are a very intelligent person!
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Good blog! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
I will right away seize your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
It¡¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello. splendid job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Needed to compose you the tiny word to give thanks again on the splendid tricks you have shared at this time. It’s quite shockingly generous of you to provide extensively what exactly most people would’ve supplied for an e-book to help make some money for themselves, most importantly considering the fact that you could have done it in the event you considered necessary. The solutions also served like the fantastic way to fully grasp other people have the same keenness much like my very own to realize much more with regard to this issue. Certainly there are thousands of more pleasurable sessions ahead for those who start reading your site.
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info an individual provide to your guests? Is going to be again regularly to check up on new posts
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I have been checking out many of your articles and i must say nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your blog.
It’s actually mostly unattainable to find well-educated people on this niche, and yet you seem like you know what exactly you’re talking about! Gratitude
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
wonderful points altogether, you simply received a new reader. What may you recommend in regards to your put up that you made a few days ago? Any certain?
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Great amazing issues here. I¡¦m very glad to look your post. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I¡¦ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally talk over with my web site =). We could have a link trade agreement between us!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
I just couldn’t leave your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual provide on your guests? Is going to be again regularly in order to inspect new posts
Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
I in addition to my guys were analyzing the great key points located on your web site and so the sudden came up with a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the blog owner for those techniques. All of the people were definitely as a consequence happy to read all of them and have now in fact been enjoying those things. Appreciate your turning out to be considerably thoughtful and also for picking out such smart issues most people are really wanting to be aware of. Our honest regret for not expressing appreciation to you sooner.
I have been reading out a few of your posts and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your site.
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me. Great job.
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I discovered your website accidentally, and I’m surprised why this accident did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Definitely, what a splendid blog and educative posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
Keep functioning ,great job!
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect site.
It’s nearly extremely difficult to encounter well-advised men and women on this theme, and yet you come across as like you are familiar with exactly what you’re covering! Appreciation
It’s practically unattainable to come across well-educated men and women on this theme, unfortunately you come across as like you know what you’re talking about! Appreciate It
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This tip procured by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I just could not leave your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual provide in your visitors? Is going to be again often to inspect new posts
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
I precisely had to thank you very much yet again. I’m not certain the things that I might have implemented in the absence of the tips and hints provided by you over such question. It became an absolute troublesome case for me personally, but finding out a specialised way you solved it made me to leap with gladness. Now i am grateful for this assistance as well as hope that you are aware of a great job you happen to be providing educating many people through the use of your site. Probably you have never got to know any of us.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.
certainly like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth however I¡¦ll certainly come again again.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
certainly like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will certainly come back again.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
Awsome article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love studying your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You know, a lot of individuals are searching round for this info, you can help them greatly.
I am constantly searching online for tips that can help me. Thx!
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
A person necessarily assist to make severely posts I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual publish amazing. Fantastic process!
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me understand so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Great tremendous issues here. I¡¦m very happy to peer your article. Thanks so much and i am having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I needed to compose you this bit of note to be able to give thanks as before for those superb thoughts you’ve shared in this case. It’s so tremendously generous of people like you in giving easily precisely what numerous people would have distributed for an e-book to help with making some cash on their own, particularly given that you could have done it in the event you considered necessary. These guidelines likewise worked to become a good way to fully grasp that many people have a similar eagerness really like my very own to know the truth great deal more pertaining to this issue. Certainly there are some more enjoyable times up front for folks who looked over your blog.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
I must convey my respect for your kindness giving support to people who absolutely need help with in this niche. Your real dedication to passing the solution throughout had been unbelievably functional and has constantly made many people much like me to realize their aims. Your personal warm and friendly report implies a great deal to me and much more to my fellow workers. Thanks a lot; from everyone of us.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
Hello there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a similar matter, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Great article and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Thanks , I have just been looking for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the source?
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Awsome article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!