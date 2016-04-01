Senado sanciona modificación a la Ley de Bancos
Los senadores aprobaron la modificación de la Ley 861/96 General de Bancos y Financieras y otras entidades de crédito”. El documento fue modificado mínimamente en Diputados y aceptado, este jueves en sesión ordinaria, por la Cámara Alta por lo que quedó sancionado. El proyecto fue impulsado por el Poder Ejecutivo y tiene como objetivo fortalecer el sistema financiero estable, a través de la actualización de la legislación actual, para obtener un desenvolvimiento adecuado del sistema financiero. Con la modificación se da una, entre otras cosas, una mayor capacidad al Banco Central del Paraguay para emitir regulaciones prudenciales; contemplar la determinación de los riesgos (créditos, mercado y operacionales) y de sus ponderaciones, dentro de rangos establecidos legalmente mediante una reglamentación de la banca central y brindar mayor protección legal a los supervisores del sistema financiero. El senador Fernando Silva Facceti explicó que en medio de una crisis muy grande en 1996, se aprobó la Ley actual, de carácter restrictivo. Detalló además que los diputados introdujeron pequeñas modificaciones al proyecto aprobado en el Senado y ha dado precisión jurídica, algunas disposiciones que exceptúan la aplicación del secreto bancario, eliminando la excepción concedida a la Comisión Nacional de Valores y a las entidades del sistema financiero.
Además la Cámara Baja rechazó el artículo 91, testado de la versión Senadores, que propone una excepción al principio de juicio universal, que consiste en consolidar en fuero de atracción todos los juicios de convocatoria de acreedores, quiebras, sucesiones y disolución y liquidación conyugal, por considerar que esta excepción al principio universal crearía una discriminación negativa con respecto a los demás acreedores hipotecarios y prendarios que no sean entidades financieras que pudiesen tener una deuda más antigua. Los senadores aceptaron dichas modificaciones y el documento pasa al Poder Ejecutivo para su promulgación o veto.
