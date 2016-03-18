Senatur inicia construcción de moderno centro de atención a visitantes en Yguazú
Con una inversión que supera los 1.200 millones de guaraníes, la Secretaría Nacional de Turismo (Senatur) dio inicio a las obras del Centro de Información y Recepción de Visitantes Pikypo, de Yguazú, con el cual se cumple un sueño largamente anhelado por la comunidad en su afán de incursionar a pasos firmes y agigantados en la industria turística.
Las modernas instalaciones estarán ubicadas en el kilómetro 42 de la Ruta Nacional N° 7, de Yguazú y la construcción, que ya está en marcha, requerirá una inversión de 1.261 millones de guaraníes, financiada con recursos del Estado paraguayo, canalizados a través de la Secretaría Nacional de Turismo. La concreción del proyecto se produce en gran medida “por la continuidad de las políticas públicas en materia de turismo implementada por el Gobierno del presidente Horacio Cartes”, destacó la ministra de Senatur, Marcela Bacigalupo, durante el acto oficial de inicio de obras.
Con este emprendimiento, se estará dando aprovechamiento a la cesión de usufructo a título gratuito a favor de la Senatur, de una fracción de dos hectáreas del Parque Pikypo, cuya superficie total es de 32 hectáreas, por parte de la Asociación Japonesa de Yguazú, organización local propulsora del desarrollo turístico de la región, lo que hace una buena combinación entre el esfuerzo público y el privado en una misma línea.
Los trabajos fueron adjudicados a la empresa Copesa Construcción SA, y abarca una superficie de 420 metros cuadrados, incluirá un área administrativa, un área de exposición e información climatizada, depósitos y área de servicio, baños públicos sexados y para personas con discapacidad, una terraza cubierta multiuso y una terraza abierta con vista al lago, además de bancos de descanso. El plazo de ejecución es de 240 días.
El Centro de Información y Recepción de Visitantes Pikypo es complementario y se asocia con la construcción y equipamiento del “Circuito Vivencial del Mundo Guaraní”, cuyo contrato de adjudicación se estará firmando en unos días, anunció la ministra Marcela Bacigalupo.
“El mundo del turismo que hoy estamos iniciando queremos convertir en una industria. Alto Paraná se destaca por ser una zona agrícola y ganadera, y en adelante va a ser un lugar de la industria turística que aporte al desarrollo del país”, expresó Ichiro Fukui, representante de la Asociación de Turismo Sustentable de Yguazú.
A su turno, Aurelio Acosta, vicepresidente de la Asociación Multisectorial de la Represa Yguazú, que nuclea a diez municipios de Alto Paraná y Caaguazú afectados por el lago, manifestó que el turismo es una de las actividades que les permitirá apostar por el anhelado desarrollo sustentable.
La obra del “Centro de Información y Recepción de Visitantes en el Parque Pikypo”, dada su ubicación preferencial y estratégica – adyacente a la ruta internacional No 7 y 2 “José Gaspar Rodríguez de Francia”- “Mcal José F. Estigarribia”, que comunica las ciudades de Ciudad del Este, Coronel Oviedo y Asunción, favorecerá el funcionamiento de las actividades propias del “Centro de Interpretación del Circuito Vivencial del Mundo Guaraní”, en el Lago Yguazú, teniendo como finalidad el facilitar el acceso a la información, el orientar el flujo de turistas a los circuitos en su entorno y la integración regional a los polos turísticos del país y en particular los del Este e Yguazú.
La información otorgada incluirá datos de contacto de prestadores de servicios turísticos relacionados con el Centro de Interpretación de Yguazú y el del Chaco Central, con los circuitos turísticos desarrollados alrededor de cada centro de interpretación. En estos espacios, el turista encontrará informaciones relevantes sobre alojamientos, guías, restaurantes, transportes y otros, como hospitales, cabinas de internet y teléfonos, así como atractivos, lugares, eventos y actividades de interés, horarios de atención, tarifas, rutas y sugerencias de seguridad.
Del acto oficial de inicio de obras participaron empresarios del sector turístico de Alto Paraná y Caaguazú, representantes de la Gobernación del décimo departamento, de los consulados de Brasil y Taiwán, del SNPP, intendentes de ciudades vecinas y referentes de la comunidad.
