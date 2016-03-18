Senatur presenta lugares turísticos del Paraguay, pero deja de lado Alto Paraná
La Secretaría Nacional de Turismo ofrece una variada gama de actividades para los días santos, desde aventuras extremas hasta tranquilas y hogareñas posadas, pero no incluyen los lugares turísticos de Alto Paraná.
El jefe de informaciones de Senatur, Javier Ramírez, explicó que pensando en la alta demanda turística durante los días santos, se preparó un calendario y una carta de actividades sobre las diferentes opciones a nivel país.
Para los amantes de la aventura extrema hay varias propuestas. San Bernardino ofrece durante todo el año: arborismo, aventura 4 x 4, acanotaje, ciclismo, vuelo panorámico y aventura a caballo. Asimismo, buceo en la cantera de Ypacaraí y atrekking en el Cerro Tobatí. Reservas al 0981 682 243.
En el Ybytyruzú, entre los departamentos de Guairá y Caazapá, cuenta con los paisajes más bellos del país y ofrece los siguiente circuitos:
Cerro Tres Kandu cona cceso por la ciudad de Gral. Eugenio A. Garay, sendero señalizado de 3 km., áreas de camping y atención al visitante. Contactos al 0982 759 121.
Santuario Ecológico Jardón Cerrado del Yvytyruzú: Gral. Eugenio A. Garay, sendero, mirador, interpretación ambiental. (0541)42657 / (0981)311641 (Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Asunción).
Sendero Akatí – Itá Letra acceso por la ciudad de Independencia. Salto Paí, Salto Mbyju´i, Salto San Vicente e Itá Letra. Visitas previa reserva (0982)379706 Ing. Roberto Cubas. Área de Camping: 8 de Diciembre (0983)999408.
Igualmente la Ecoreserva Mbatovi, en el departamento de Paraguarí donde se disponen de las siguiente opciones; Eco-Aventura Tape Saingo: Conjunto de bahianas y puentes colgantes instalados junto al dosel del bosque, concluyendo en un alucinante tramo de Tirolesas una de 130 metros y otra de 105 metros de extensión a una altura de hasta 40 metros y un descenso en rapel por una pared natural de 23 metros. Habilitado para personas a partir de 6 años.
El sendero Yvaropy: cuenta con 1.700 metros y fue trazado en su mayor parte siguiendo antiguos caminos utilizados por los primeros habitantes del lugar, con variantes que muestran sitios de extraordinaria belleza preservados intactos Su recorrido requiere una buena condición física.
