SNPP impartirá cursos de costura en Ciudad del Este
El Servicio Nacional de Promoción Profesional (SNPP), dictará próximo lunes 25 de abril cursos de capacitación para el trabajo en el área de Costura Industrial en la Zona Franca Global de Ciudad del Este.
Esto es posible mediante un convenio de cooperación interinstitucional firmado el año pasado para la instalación de un Centro de Formación y Capacitación del SNPP en el predio de la Zona Franca, a fin de formar mano de obra calificada en especialidades requeridas por las empresas ubicadas en la zona.
El curso a iniciarse en el referido día es el de Manejo de Máquina Industrial de Costura, se desarrollará de lunes a viernes, de 07:30 a 11:30 en el local del Centro de Formación del ente capacitador, que será inaugurado próximamente por el Ministerio de Trabajo. La capacitación tendrá una duración total de 80 horas y está dirigida a personas de Ciudad del Este y localidades aledañas de entre 18 y 35 años que quieran capacitarse para lograr una rápida salida laboral.
Actualmente, hay dos grandes empresas de la industria textil que está operando en la Zona Franca Global. Las mismas necesitan funcionarios especializados en diversas áreas, por lo que la formación que brindará el SNPP es con una inserción laboral segura.
El Parque de Zona Franca Global es un lugar con un régimen económico especial (zona libre). La empresa privada Zona Franca Global SACIS ganó un concurso público en el año 2002 y ofrece desde entonces espacios físicos adecuados para un buen ambiente de negocios comerciales, industriales y de servicios.
Los interesados en participar del curso deben acudir al predio de la Zona Franca Global del Km. 11, o contactarse con la Coordinadora del SNPP Zona Franca, Lic. Rossana Zárate, llamando al (0981) 483 – 650, informa el SNPP.
