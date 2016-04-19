Solicitarán suspensión de la emisión de bonos de la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este
Los concejales del G-7 de la Junta Municipal de Ciudad del Este solicitarán hoy la suspensión de la resolución por la cual se autorizó a la municipalidad de Ciudad del Este a emitir Bonos Municipales por un total de 90 mil millones de guaraníes. La Junta Municipal ya pidió varios informes sobre la utilización de los bonos, pero solo se sabe de la utilización del grupo G1 de unos 20 mil millones de guaraníes que fueran utilizados para la cuarta etapa, que aún no ha concluido.
Entre otras de las obras que deberían de ser realizadas con bonos también figura la duplicación de la avenida Concejal Romero y la construcción de la Costanera del Km 8 Acaray, obras promocionadas por la comuna esteña, administrada por Sandra McLeod de Zacarías, desde el 2014. Estas deberían ser financiadas con bonos (préstamos) que hasta la fecha no fueron emitidos, mencionan los ediles.
El pedido de los concejales del “G7”, es con miras al pedido de cambios de fuentes de financiaciamiento, atendiendo a que la propia intendenta Sandra McLeod asegura que ya no quieren endeudar a la institución, por lo que califican de “rotundo fracaso” la emisión de esos bonos. Otra de las obras que la municipalidad llamó a licitación está la duplicación de la avenida Concejal Romero, en la cabecera del Lago de la República, por la suma de G. 30.000 millones, igualmente financiadas con bonos. Actualmente una estrecha vereda es utilizada como caminero por los deportistas. En el sitio los vehículos circulan a alta velocidad y vuelven peligrosa la actividad física en el tramo. Según los concejales la emisión de bonos es un fracaso por lo que también se pediría el cambio de fuente de financiamiento a royalties. El Presidente de la Junta Municipal, Juan Carlos Barreto indico que ya existe dictamen favorable para solicitar la eliminación de eso bonos ya que hace días, Sandra de Zacarías, pidió el cambio de fuente de financiamiento para las obras en la zona céntrica, al aseverar que utilizaría recursos de royalties, porque aseguró que “ya no quiere endeudar más a la comuna”. En ese entonces dijo que apenas utilizó G. 12.000 millones de los bonos obtenidos, por lo que les preocupa que paso de todos los bonos emitidos ya que hasta hace una semana según la Bolsa de Valores del Paraguay se estaban negociando los bonos.
AUDITORÍA
Una semana atrás, la Junta Municipal pidió a la Contraloría General de la República, y a la Bolsa de Valores del Paraguay, una auditoría a la emisión de esos bonos. Los concejales Celso “Kelembú” Miranda y Herminio Corvalán, calificaron todo el proceso de “rotundo fracaso”. Además destacaron el déficit presupuestario y las deudas de la comuna, que la hacen insolvente como para acceder a préstamos de montos tan elevados.
