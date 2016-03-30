Sugestiva benevolencia de jueza con presunto cerebro de megaevasión
El contador Ignacio Urbieta, sindicado como uno de los cerebros del esquema de mega evasión, detenido semanas atrás por agentes de la división contra Delitos Económicos de la Policía, continúa gozando de privilegios, pues hasta la fecha no pisó la cárcel y se lo mantiene en la base de dicha dependencia policial por orden de la jueza Dólica Castorina Giménez de Liuzzi. En contra partida, Alfredo Britez González el otro contador que también fue detenido con relación a la misma causa, guarda reclusión en la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná, por orden del juez Raúl Insauralde.
Ignacio Urbieta y Alfredo Britez González, son contadores públicos y están acusados de ser los cerebros de una mega evasión de impuestos a la Secretaría de Estado de Tributación (SET) por un valor de U$S 270 millones. Los mismos habrían utilizado facturas falsas que involucran a 287 empresas de la región del Alto Paraná.
La Fiscalía de Delitos Económicos, a cargo del fiscal Luis Piñánez realizó siete allanamientos simultáneos en Ciudad del Este destinados a abortar el presunto esquema de evasión de impuestos. Entre los locales registrados están los estudios contables de Urbieta y Britez, quienes hoy están detenidos e imputados por asociación criminal y otros.
PRIVILEGIOS
Llama poderosamente la atención el privilegio del cual goza el contador Ignacio Urbieta, quien al parecer supo ganarse el “cariño” de la jueza Dólica Castorina Giménez de Liuzzi, ya que desde su detención llevada a cabo el pasado 14 de marzo, el mismo sigue recluido y goza de todo tipo de privilegios en la sede de la división contra Delitos Económicos de la Policía Nacional, ubicada en el Km 7, barrio Ciudad Nueva de Ciudad del Este, cuando debería estar preso en la penitenciaría regional como cualquier otro delincuente común.
MUCHA PLATA
Pese a auto proclamarse como un “simple” contador, Urbieta es dueño de varias propiedades en el lujoso Paraná Country Club y otros inmuebles en esta parte del país. Además, según fuentes fiables, posee varias cuentas bancarias con millones de dólares, en diversos bancos de plaza.
El presunto cerebro de la mega evasión, presentó un pedido de medidas alternativas a la prisión, ofreciendo nada más y nada menos que 1 millón de dólares más un edificio ubicado en el microcentro de la ciudad como fianza personal, pedido que fue denegado por la magistrada Giménez de Liuzzi, sin embargo, a platazo limpio habría logrado “convencer” a la jueza a permanecer en sede policial donde hasta la fecha goza de privilegios de “Jefe de Estado”.
ENFERMEDAD
El martes santo último, en horas de la tarde, Ignacio Urbieta debió ser llevado de urgencia al sanatorio Manuel Riveros, pues sufrió una descompensación a raíz de un problema cardiaco. El mismo permaneció en dicho centro asistencial con custodia correspondiente hasta el sábado de gloria, dificultando y restando fuerza operativa de los agentes de dicha dependencia policial, quienes afirman que la base contra Delitos Económicos no es un reclusorio y si una oficina técnica y operativa.
I simply want to mention I am beginner to blogs and absolutely enjoyed this web page. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You actually come with perfect writings. Appreciate it for sharing your webpage.
Avez vous une étude de “le mauvais vitrier” (Beaudelaire) ou du moins des pistes à me donner pour l’étude ? electricité
You completed certain nice points there. I did a search on the theme and found a good number of people will agree with your blog.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.
There is clearly a bundle to realize about this. I suppose you made various nice points in features also.
fantastic issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you suggest about your submit that you just made a few days ago? Any certain?
hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Thanks for another fantastic post. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great paintings! That is the kind of information that should be shared around the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =)
I¡¦ll right away take hold of your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide on your guests? Is going to be again steadily to check out new posts
I would like to voice my admiration for your kindness giving support to women who actually need guidance on your idea. Your very own commitment to getting the solution all through ended up being extraordinarily helpful and have regularly enabled men and women just like me to arrive at their ambitions. Your new interesting advice signifies this much a person like me and further more to my colleagues. Best wishes; from all of us.
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
It¡¦s actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the net. Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
Hello. magnificent job. I did not expect this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I savor, lead to I discovered just what I was having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Hiya here, just became receptive to your blogging site through Google, and realized that it is pretty useful. I will appreciate should you continue these.
It is actually mostly unthinkable to find well-educated americans on this subject, regrettably you seem like you realize what exactly you’re writing on! Bless You
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide in your visitors? Is gonna be back often to investigate cross-check new posts
I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top sites are full of garbage.
It’s actually nearly impossible to encounter well-updated men or women on this subject, still, you appear like you be aware of whatever you’re revealing! Regards
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t understand this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
I want to voice my love for your kind-heartedness supporting folks that must have guidance on your theme. Your special commitment to passing the solution across came to be astonishingly valuable and has continuously permitted others like me to get to their endeavors. Your entire warm and helpful guide signifies much a person like me and much more to my colleagues. With thanks; from everyone of us.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!
Thanks , I have just been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the source?
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my site?
I am very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.
You made certain fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found a good number of persons will agree with your blog.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a great web site.
Hi there, I found your web site by way of Google even as looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I am always invstigating online for tips that can assist me. Thank you!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
You’ll find it nearly impossible to come across well-qualified viewers on this subject, and yet you look like you fully grasp the things you’re talking about! Thank You
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
A person essentially help to make seriously articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual post extraordinary. Fantastic job!
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
hi!,I like your writing very a lot! percentage we keep in touch extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Needed to send you one very small observation just to thank you so much yet again regarding the incredible tricks you’ve provided here. It was certainly particularly generous with people like you giving extensively all that a number of people could have made available as an e book in making some profit on their own, precisely considering that you could possibly have tried it if you ever desired. These solutions as well acted to be the good way to be certain that someone else have the same interest really like my very own to see somewhat more in terms of this problem. Certainly there are many more pleasant periods up front for many who read your blog.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I have been examinating out a few of your stories and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this issue last Thursday.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Great amazing issues here. I¡¦m very glad to look your article. Thank you so much and i am having a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I have been examinating out many of your articles and it’s pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else may I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect method? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hello there, I discovered your web site via Google whilst searching for a related subject, your website came up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
There is visibly a lot to know about this. I suppose you made various nice points in features also.
I happen to be writing to let you know what a outstanding experience my cousin’s princess obtained browsing your web site. She figured out a good number of things, which included what it’s like to possess a marvelous teaching character to get the others very easily gain knowledge of specific problematic subject matter. You undoubtedly did more than our desires. Many thanks for producing these necessary, safe, edifying and also easy guidance on your topic to Janet.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
It is truly a nice and useful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is really frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
I¡¦ve recently started a website, the information you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
I am also commenting to let you be aware of of the perfect experience our princess gained viewing your web page. She mastered numerous things, most notably what it is like to possess an incredible giving style to have men and women with no trouble know some extremely tough subject areas. You undoubtedly did more than visitors’ expected results. Many thanks for giving those interesting, safe, revealing and in addition unique tips about that topic to Emily.
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually something which I think I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely wide for me. I’m looking forward for your subsequent submit, I¡¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
Of course, what a fantastic site and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i¡¦m glad to exhibit that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much definitely will make certain to do not forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I carry on listening to the news update talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.