Tacaño agrede y amenaza de muerte a comerciante por deuda de G. 40.000
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Un sujeto bastante tacaño agredió cobardemente y amenazó de muerte a una comerciante que le requirió por una deuda de míseros G. 40.000 que debe hace seis meses. Además de golpear a la mujer el avaro causó detrozos dentro del local comercial y luego se dio a la fuga. El sorprendente caso ocurrió ayer a las 9 de la mañana sobre la calle Nuestra Señora de Fátima casi Bernardino Caballero, en el barrio Virgen de Fátima.
La víctima de la cobarde agresión es la comerciante Concepción Jara Ortíz, de 45 años, propietaria de una tienda de ropas. La misma sufrió lesiones y excoriaciones en varias partes del cuerpo como consecuencia de los socos que recibió de parte de un tal “Oscar”, que además la amenazó de muerte con un arma de fuego. De acuerdo a la denuncia hecha en la Comisaría 6a, el agresor fija domicilio en el barrio Las Mercedes.
Jara comentó que el tal “Oscar” es su cliente hace tiempo y que anteriormente compraba de ella y pagaba sin problemas. Pero hace seis meses realizó algunas compras y quedó debiendo G. 40.000. Ayer mientras desayunaba dentro de su local vio al tal “Oscar” pasando por enfrente y le requirió por la deuda. El hombre se molestó bastante y sin mediar palabras entró a la tienda y le propinó socos por todos lados. Luego extrajo un arma de fuego y la amenazó de muerte. Antes de retirarse le gritó que le pagaría los G. 40.000 en el 2.030 y tiró al suelo varias prendas de vestir, además de destruir un ventilador de pie.
La comerciante agredida comentó que tiene varias deudas que pagar y que estaba juntando el dinero de varios clientes, solo por ese motivo requirió al tal “Oscar”. Tras sufrir la agresión expresó el “maldito momento” que decidió pedir el dinero. Agentes policiales buscaron al agresor, pero no lo encontraron en la dirección donde supuestamente fija domicilio.
I just want to say I am just newbie to weblog and really enjoyed you’re web site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You certainly have very good posts. Cheers for revealing your website.
Hi Good Day to You, I just inspecting the internet to discover an inspiration or else an interesting article. Excellent information, thank you for distribution. Fabien
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
I cling on to listening to the news speak about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
There is clearly a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
whoah this blog is wonderful i like reading your posts. Stay up the great work! You know, lots of people are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Thanks for any other informative blog. Where else may I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect approach? I have a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I have been at the glance out for such info.
Awsome info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
I’m so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
hi!,I love your writing very much! percentage we communicate more approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert in this space to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking forward to look you.
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a great job on this subject!
I¡¦ll right away seize your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced to your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May you please extend them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours lately, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful price enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Thanks for another informative website. Where else may just I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal method? I’ve a undertaking that I’m just now running on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
I wish to point out my respect for your kind-heartedness for people who have the need for guidance on the question. Your real commitment to getting the solution all around ended up being extraordinarily productive and have usually encouraged guys much like me to realize their dreams. Your entire useful help implies much to me and extremely more to my peers. With thanks; from everyone of us.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
Might be nearly unthinkable to see well-educated readers on this content, even though you appear like you know whatever you’re talking about! Appreciate It
whoah this blog is fantastic i like reading your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You already know, lots of individuals are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Hi here, just turned familiar with your blogging site through Search engines like google, and found that it’s really informative. I will be grateful if you keep up this idea.
There is noticeably a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
I have to show my appreciation for your kind-heartedness supporting visitors who really need help on this particular niche. Your very own dedication to passing the solution all over had been remarkably insightful and have surely made folks just like me to get to their ambitions. This warm and friendly report indicates a great deal to me and much more to my peers. With thanks; from each one of us.
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in web explorer, could test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large component of people will pass over your wonderful writing because of this problem.
I wish to voice my appreciation for your kindness in support of visitors who have the need for help with that area of interest. Your very own commitment to passing the message throughout turned out to be quite good and have permitted girls much like me to attain their objectives. The interesting information implies this much a person like me and even more to my colleagues. With thanks; from each one of us.
I do believe all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for starters. Could you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Very nice article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
It certainly is nearly impossible to come across well-aware parties on this theme, nevertheless you look like you are familiar with exactly what you’re posting on! Bless You
Great paintings! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in internet explorer, could check this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large element of other folks will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Hello.This post was really interesting, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this subject last Wednesday.
I¡¦ve read some just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to create such a great informative web site.
certainly like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth however I¡¦ll definitely come back again.
obviously like your web-site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I¡¦ll certainly come back again.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
excellent issues altogether, you just received a emblem new reader. What might you suggest about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I must show some appreciation to you just for rescuing me from this particular incident. After exploring through the internet and getting solutions that were not helpful, I thought my entire life was well over. Existing devoid of the answers to the difficulties you have resolved by means of your good article is a critical case, and ones that would have adversely damaged my career if I hadn’t noticed your web blog. Your personal knowledge and kindness in taking care of everything was invaluable. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not discovered such a thing like this. I’m able to at this point relish my future. Thanks so much for this expert and effective guide. I won’t think twice to recommend your blog to anyone who will need guidelines on this subject.
I together with my buddies were found to be going through the great tricks located on your website and so then came up with a horrible feeling I had not expressed respect to the blog owner for those tips. All of the young men are already for that reason glad to read all of them and already have pretty much been having fun with them. Many thanks for indeed being so kind and also for opting for certain useful subject areas millions of individuals are really needing to learn about. Our own sincere regret for not saying thanks to you earlier.
I was just looking for this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Hi there, I discovered your blog via Google even as looking for a related topic, your website got here up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
A person essentially assist to make significantly posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish extraordinary. Magnificent job!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Super-Duper site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a great web site.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
It’s actually nearly extremely difficult to come across well-informed women and men on this content, even though you seem like you realize what you’re talking about! Regards
Thank you for some other informative site. Where else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal manner? I’ve a undertaking that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
whoah this blog is excellent i really like studying your articles. Keep up the good work! You recognize, lots of people are hunting round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
I have to express my appreciation to you just for rescuing me from this type of issue. As a result of browsing through the world wide web and meeting thoughts that were not beneficial, I figured my life was over. Living without the approaches to the difficulties you have sorted out all through this site is a serious case, as well as those that might have in a wrong way damaged my entire career if I hadn’t noticed your website. Your ability and kindness in playing with every part was vital. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not discovered such a subject like this. It’s possible to at this moment relish my future. Thank you very much for this skilled and effective help. I will not hesitate to propose the blog to anybody who desires counselling on this situation.
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, yet I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever before.
Needed to create you the bit of remark to finally give thanks as before for the pleasing ideas you have provided on this page. It has been simply generous with you to provide extensively just what many of us would have sold for an ebook to generate some profit for their own end, most notably considering the fact that you could possibly have tried it in the event you desired. The ideas also worked to be a great way to be aware that other people online have the identical dream like my personal own to understand a lot more when it comes to this problem. I am sure there are a lot more pleasant opportunities in the future for people who go through your site.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Of course, what a great website and educative posts, I will bookmark your blog.Best Regards!
I have to convey my gratitude for your generosity for those people that require help with that area of interest. Your very own commitment to getting the solution across has been quite informative and has specifically helped individuals just like me to achieve their goals. Your entire insightful suggestions denotes a great deal to me and somewhat more to my peers. Many thanks; from all of us.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to achieve my goals. I absolutely love reading all that is written on your site.Keep the stories coming. I liked it!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
Great website. A lot of helpful info here. I¡¦m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you to your sweat!
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great article.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are not actually much more well-favored than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in the case of this topic, produced me in my opinion consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid different users like its helped me. Great job.
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
obviously like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality however I will certainly come back again.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely liked reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the tips coming. I liked it!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks