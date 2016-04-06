Tía sostiene que no mató a su sobrina POLICIALES

PRESIDENTE FRANCO. Blanca Estela Romero Gauto, tía de la menor que fue encontrada muerta con un disparo en el pecho, sostiene que no cometió el crimen y que a la hora en que ocurrió ni siquiera estaba en la vivienda. Alegó que ella trajo a la menor para que viva con ella y que la estaba ayudando, que no tenía motivos para matarla. Sobre los celos que habrían motivo el homicidio, declaró que confía plenamente en su marido.

En la sede de la Fiscalía, Romero aseguró que no estaba en su casa cuando ocurrió el homicidio y que solo encontró el cadáver de su sobrina María de Luján González Cáceres (16). “Yo salí de mi casa a las 3 de la tarde, me fui a pagar en la agencia y a hacer el reporte del día de la quiniela. Tarde más de una hora y cuando volví entré directamente en mi salón porque llevaba dinero. Cuando terminé de hacer mi caja me fui a mi casa, en el fondo, y ahi fue que le encontré a la chica tirada”, relató. Sobre la pistola calibre 22mm que presumiblemente fue usada para cometer el crimen y que fue encontrada dentro del ropero, en el bolsillo de un saco, alegó que no sabía de su existencia. “Yo no tenía conocimiento de la existencia de esa arma. Si es que mi marido tenía yo no lo sabía”. En otro punto, al ser cuestionada sobre los rumores que mencionan que cometió el homicidio por celos desmedidos hacia su marido, mencionó que confía plenamente en su esposo. “ Si yo tuviese celos de mi marido como le voy a dejar trabajar por más de siete años como vendedor. Más de siete años viajando, tengo confianza plena en mi marido. En todo caso (si tenían un romance) yo le hubiese matado a él. Porqué le voy a matar a mi sobrina, yo la traje, la estaba cuidando, la estaba ayudando. Yo la necesitaba además, porque me estaba ayudando con los quehaceres de mi casa. No tengo ni razón ni motivo”. Por último dijo “me siento muy mal, porque es mentira todo esto, poner que le maté a mi sobrina por celos”.