Traficantes irrumpen en fiesta y someten a brutal golpiza a Dj
Tres presuntos secretarios de traficantes de drogas que operan en la zona irrumpieron violentamente con armas el cumpleaños de un conocido Dj de Ciudad del Este a quien lo sometieron a una brutal golpiza. La víctima sufrió una severa lesión en el rostro y ya accionó judicialmente contra los responsables. Si no fuera por la ayuda de los amigos del agasajado la situación podría haber sido trágica.
Eran alrededor de las 2 de la madrugada de ayer cuando Humberto Pastor Medina más conocido como “Pasto Medina Jr”, salió al estacionamiento del Club de Caza y Pesca Monday sitio donde estaba festejando su cumpleaños número 29. En el lugar, por la espalda es atacado a golpes por tres personas.
Jr., tras recibir los golpes cae al suelo donde nuevamente y cobardemente es agredido por sus verdugos. Uno de los agresores desenfundó un arma y disparó a matar contra el Dj pero por suerte no lo acierta, esta situación llama la atención de los presentes quienes también salen y se topan con el hecho.
Los agresores al darse cuenta y luego de someter a la cobarde agresión al joven salieron corriendo del lugar pero cubrieron su huida con disparos de arma de fuego. Al lugar los agresores llegaron a bordo de dos vehículos, uno de la marca BMW y un Kía Cerato, ambos color blanco.
En uno de los automóviles estaba, según la denuncia del afectado Mayara Mendoza quien luego escapó con el auto, al igual que otro vehículo que también tenía ocupantes. Pastor Medina Jr, reconoció plenamente a sus atacantes, ellos son Egidio Emanuel Britez, alias “Chiqui”, Cristian Mendoza y Héctor Ramos conocido como “Chino”.
Los mismos ingresaron al club privado engañando al guardia de seguridad mencionando que eran invitados y secretarios del cumpleañero.
Acorde a los datos los mismos desde tempranas horas estuvieron en sus respectivos vehículos esperando la oportunidad para atacar al joven Dj.
Tras lo ocurrido un agente policial que estaba de guardia en el Hotel Acaray intervino en el hecho pues escuchó los disparos de arma y procedió a auxiliar al lesionado. El afectado radicó la denuncia correspondiente ante la Policía Nacional y accionará judicialmente contra sus agresores.
Por los datos que manejan investigadores policiales los tres atacantes de Jr., los mismos son traficantes de drogas que operan en la zona de Ciudad del Este. El tal “Chiqui” incluso estaba fugado de la zona pues tiene en su contra varias amenazas de muerte, según los datos.
ROMPIERON
PARABRISAS
Ya cuando los presentes también intervinieron en el hecho, y los ocupantes de los vehículos salían del lugar los mismos muy ofuscados tiraron piedras y otros elementos contra los rodados con el objetivo de evitar su salida, pero de igual forma lograron escapar. Ya posteriormente pudieron saber que los autores del criminal hecho fueron rescatados por un vehículo de la marca Suzuki tipo Vitara de color blanco.
I just want to say I’m beginner to blogs and absolutely liked this blog site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You really come with incredible stories. Thanks a lot for revealing your web page.
You produced some decent points there. I looked over the internet for your problem and located most individuals goes coupled with together with your internet site.
La definition de l’electricité ? assainissement
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! share we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice post.
I¡¦ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me understand so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You know, a lot of individuals are hunting round for this info, you could help them greatly.
Great write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I have found out so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
Wonderful paintings! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Thank you so much for giving everyone such a pleasant opportunity to read articles and blog posts from this blog. It’s usually so pleasant and stuffed with a good time for me personally and my office fellow workers to visit your website a minimum of thrice per week to learn the latest tips you have got. And lastly, we are usually pleased with the gorgeous inspiring ideas served by you. Selected 4 areas in this article are indeed the most suitable I’ve had.
I wanted to send you a very little word in order to thank you so much over again relating to the gorgeous solutions you have contributed on this site. It is simply remarkably generous of you to supply freely all that a few individuals would have made available for an e-book to get some cash for their own end, specifically given that you might well have tried it in the event you decided. The things likewise worked as a good way to comprehend other people have the same zeal just like mine to see a good deal more with respect to this problem. I know there are millions of more pleasurable instances in the future for people who go through your site.
Thanks , I have just been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the source?
I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
I appreciate, lead to I discovered just what I was looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I simply couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard info a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be again ceaselessly to check out new posts
Thanks so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily splendid opportunity to discover important secrets from this site. It is always so pleasant plus full of a lot of fun for me personally and my office colleagues to search your blog at the least 3 times every week to study the new issues you have. And definitely, I’m so always satisfied concerning the excellent inspiring ideas you serve. Selected two ideas in this post are basically the most efficient I’ve ever had.
magnificent post, very informative. I ponder why the other specialists of this sector don’t understand this. You should proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
I intended to put you a tiny note to finally thank you yet again regarding the incredible principles you have contributed on this website. This has been certainly strangely generous with you to convey publicly exactly what many of us would’ve supplied for an e book to generate some money on their own, and in particular considering that you could have done it in case you considered necessary. The inspiring ideas as well acted to be a great way to fully grasp other individuals have the identical zeal really like my very own to know the truth whole lot more related to this matter. I know there are lots of more fun sessions ahead for individuals who find out your site.
Good morning there, just started to be mindful of your webpage through Bing, and realized that it is truly entertaining. I’ll value should you retain this.
I precisely wanted to appreciate you again. I’m not certain the things I could possibly have handled in the absence of the actual tricks shown by you concerning my area of interest. It became a very difficult dilemma in my circumstances, nevertheless witnessing this skilled manner you handled it took me to cry for happiness. I’m just happy for your work and then believe you comprehend what a great job your are carrying out training the others through the use of your webblog. Most probably you’ve never encountered any of us.
excellent issues altogether, you just received a logo new reader. What may you recommend about your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
Great web site. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you in your sweat!
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re not really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this topic, produced me for my part believe it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it¡¦s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times handle it up!
I am glad for writing to let you know what a fantastic experience my cousin’s girl encountered reading through your web page. She discovered numerous issues, not to mention what it is like to possess a very effective teaching spirit to have most people smoothly fully understand specific advanced things. You actually surpassed readers’ expected results. I appreciate you for distributing those insightful, trusted, educational and easy tips about your topic to Evelyn.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
I appreciate, lead to I discovered exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
I am continuously invstigating online for tips that can benefit me. Thanks!
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject and found most guys will approve with your website.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Good write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Whats Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different customers like its aided me. Good job.
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
It truly is mostly unthinkable to encounter well-educated readers on this matter, still you appear like you fully understand exactly what you’re covering! Bless You
You are a very bright individual!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
I¡¦m not positive the place you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different users like its helped me. Good job.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you place to make the sort of magnificent informative web site.
I precisely needed to thank you so much all over again. I do not know the things that I might have used in the absence of those tips contributed by you over such field. Certainly was an absolute alarming scenario for me personally, nevertheless looking at the skilled technique you treated it made me to leap for gladness. Extremely grateful for this work as well as trust you know what a powerful job that you’re undertaking training the others thru a site. Most likely you haven’t met all of us.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will approve with your website.
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard info a person supply in your visitors? Is gonna be back often to check out new posts
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Great paintings! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I have learn some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you set to create one of these wonderful informative website.
Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also¡KI am satisfied to search out so many useful information here within the put up, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thank you, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
I precisely wanted to thank you very much once again. I do not know the things that I would’ve tried in the absence of the entire information shown by you over that situation. It had been the alarming matter in my circumstances, nevertheless considering the very skilled tactic you handled that made me to weep for joy. Extremely happy for the assistance and in addition believe you are aware of a powerful job you happen to be providing instructing most people through the use of your blog post. Most probably you have never met all of us.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Hello. remarkable job. I did not imagine this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Hi there, I found your blog by the use of Google even as looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Great task!
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
There is obviously a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
You are a very capable individual!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Valuable info. Fortunate me I discovered your site by accident, and I am stunned why this coincidence did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Super duper post. Keep up the good work my man.
It truly is almost impossible to encounter well-updated visitors on this area, however , you look like you realize whatever you’re indicating! Cheers
I want to show appreciation to this writer for rescuing me from such a condition. Right after exploring throughout the online world and finding concepts that were not powerful, I was thinking my entire life was gone. Being alive without the solutions to the issues you’ve sorted out by means of the short article is a serious case, as well as those that would have negatively affected my entire career if I hadn’t discovered the website. Your good mastery and kindness in maneuvering every part was very useful. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a stuff like this. It’s possible to at this point relish my future. Thanks for your time so much for this high quality and sensible guide. I won’t think twice to propose the blog to any individual who should receive guide about this problem.
It really is practically extremely difficult to come across well-aware people on this subject, nevertheless you appear like you fully understand those things you’re revealing! Cheers
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually know what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my website =). We will have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us!
I keep listening to the reports lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my blog?
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I¡¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i¡¦m satisfied to convey that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make sure to don¡¦t omit this web site and provides it a look regularly.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in internet explorer, might check this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge element of people will leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my web site =). We may have a link change agreement among us!
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve presented on your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are very brief for novices. May you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.