Tras persecución y balacera cae un hombre con frondosos antecedentes
Un hombre que cuenta con frondosos antecedentes y que aparentemente tenía planeado cometer algún asalto en compañía de dos cómplices, fue detenido por la Policía Nacional luego de una intensa persecución y enfrentamiento armado. Durante la redada los sospechosos abandonaron un automóvil. El hecho ocurrió el domingo a las 20 horas. La persecución se inició sobre la avenida Fortín Toledo, en el barrio Don Bosco, y terminó en el barrio Che La Reina en inmediaciones de un conocido motel. Tras le intensa persecución y balacera los uniformados detuvieron a Eduardo Oviedo González, de 45 años, que según el sistema informático de Policía Nacional cuenta con dos antecedentes por homicidio doloso, dos por robo agravado y dos por hurto. En su poder el mismo tenía una pistola calibre 9mm con 12 balas en el cargador. Además de su aprehensión, también se incautó un automóvil Toyota Corona Premio gris, con placa XAP 976, registrado a nombre de Rosa Margarita Ramírez Britos. El procedimiento fue realizado por agentes de la Comisaría 22a y de la Subcomisaría 46a. Los uniformados de la citada comisaría indicaron que a las 20 horas vecinos de la avenida Fortín Toledo llamaron para quejarse de un grupo que estaba escuchando música a alto volumen frente a un local comercial. Cuando fueron al lugar para verificar, tres hombres empuñaron sus armas de fuego y subieron rápidamente al automóvil Toyota Corona Premio, dándose a una precipitada fuga. Personal de la Comisaría 22a solicitó apoyo y agentes de la Subcomisaría 46a atendieron el pedido. En un momento dado estos últimos se cruzaron con el automóvil sospechoso e iniciaron una intensa persecución. Los desconocidos fueron en dirección al barrio Che La Reina y en inmediaciones del motel Los Leones decidieron abandonar el rodado. Al bajar los tres realizaron disparos contra los policías, que reaccionaron a tiros. Durante el enfrentamiento uno de los sospechosos no pudo escapar corriendo por causa de una lesión en la pierna, por lo que fue alcanzado y detenido. Los investigadores presumen que el detenido y sus cómplices pretendían cometer algún asalto en la zona.
