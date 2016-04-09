Trasladan a cerebros de megaevasión al penal de Coronel Oviedo
Ayer de tarde, contadores Ignacio Urbieta y Alfredo Brítez fueron trasladados a la cárcel de Coronel Oviedo. Se los señala como supuestos autores y cerebros de una multimillonaria evasión al fisco investigada por el Ministerio Público. El contador Ignacio Urbieta fue detenido el 14 de marzo por policías que rodeaban su oficina, en el microcentro local. El 18 de marzo fue aprehendido, frente al Paraná Country Club, el contador Alfredo Brítez González. Ambos son investigados como supuestos responsables de una multimillonaria evasión impositiva ejecutada presuntamente por más de 280 empresas.Los fiscales Luis Piñánez y Martín Cabrera son los que investigan este caso, en el cual los contadores están imputados por producción de documentos no auténticos y asociación criminal, junto con la auditora externa Lilian Andresa Esquivel y Víctor Manuel Mármol, este último funcionario de la Subsecretaría de Estado de Tributación (SET).
La medida fue tomada el jueves por la jueza de Garantías del caso, Dólica Giménez de Liuzzi. Los procesados, que fueron detenidos a mediados de marzo, estaban presos en una celda de la Jefatura de Policía del Alto Paraná y tenían un trato privilegiado.
La magistrada dispuso que ambos contadores sean remitidos a la Penitenciaría Regional de Coronel Oviedo, previa inspección de Ignacio Urbieta por parte de un médico forense, a fin que el profesional disponga, de existir, las medidas preventivas necesarias para el traslado.
Hasta este momento, la superpoblación existente en la Penitenciaría Regional de Ciudad del Este era la razón esgrimida por sus defensores para que los procesados permanezcan primeramente en sede de Delitos Económicos y luego en una celda de la Jefatura de Policía departamental.
La disposición judicial fue cumplida ayer. Un forense fue hasta la Jefatura de Policía y determinó que los dos contadores estaban en condiciones de realizar el traslado. Alrededor de las 15:00, a bordo de un móvil de la Penitenciaría Regional y seguidos por patrulleras de la Policía de Delitos Económicos, Ignacio Urbieta y Alfredo Brítez fueron llevados a la cárcel de Coronel Oviedo.
Cabe señalar que en el Miércoles Santo pasado, aprovechando una disposición de la magistrada Dólica Giménez, que ordenó la realización de estudios médicos por supuestos problemas cardíacos y neurológicos, Ignacio Urbieta fue llevado hasta el sanatorio privado Manuel Riveros, donde quedó internado, sin orden judicial, hasta el Sábado Santo.
