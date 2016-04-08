Tres muertes en accidentes de tránsito registrados en Alto Paraná
En tres accidentes de tránsito registrados en distintos puntos del departamento, dos adultos y un adolescente fallecieron luego de ser arrollados por camionetas. En dos de los casos los conductores huyeron y abandonaron a las víctimas a su suerte. Uno de los percances ocurrió el miércoles a las 13 horas sobre la avenida Monday de Juan E. O’leary, mientras que otro se registró a las 23 horas sobre la Supercarretera, en el desvío de la colonia Santa María del distrito de Minga Porá. El tercer caso se registró ayer de tardecita sobre la supercarretera, altura del área 8 de CDE, resultando víctima fatal Félix Antonio Paredes Aguero, mayor de edad, profesor de la escuela de fútbol del Steibi. El mismo intentó cruzar la supercarretera y fue atropellado por un automóvil Mercedes Benz C320, color negro, guiado por Iván Fernández (30). El vehículo circulaba en dirección al Area 4 y a la altura atropelló al peatón, quien intentó cruzar la ruta sin tomar las debidas precauciones.
En la ciudad de Juan E. O’leary, la Comisaría 11a informó el fallecimiento del adolescente Digno Javier González Aguilera, de 16 años. El menor se encontraba al mando de una motocicleta cuando fue embestido por una camioneta verde, presumiblemente Toyota, que era conducida por Jhony Michel Engelwart Zárate, de 24. El accidente ocurrió a 7.000 metros de la Ruta VII, sobre la avenida Monday. El conductor auxilió al motociclista hasta el centro de salud local y luego desapareció. Por la gravedad de las lesiones, los médicos derivaron al accidentado al Hospital Regional de CDE, de donde nuevamente fue llevado a un sanatorio privado del Area 4. Ya en la madrugada del jueves se produjo el deceso del adolescente.
El miércoles a las 23 horas, agentes de la Comisaría 15a de Minga Porá informaron sobre otro accidente que dejó una víctima fatal. El que dejó de existir es Narciso López Santacruz, de 54 años. Según testigos que se encontraban en la zona del desvio a la colonia Santa María, el hombre pretendía atravesar a pie la Supercarretera en una zona bastante oscura. En su intento fue embestido por una camioneta Mercedes Benz ML color oscuro, que se desplazaba en dirección norte. Con el impacto el peatón fue lanzado al costado de la ruta y el conductor se dio a la fuga. Los uniformados auxiliaron en la patrullera al accidentado y lo llevaron al centro de salud de local, de donde fue derivado al Hospital Distrital de Hernandarias. Pero su deceso se produjo en el trayecto. Los médicos indicaron que murió por causa de un politraumatismo de cráneo.
