Un bandido baleado y otro prófugo tras asalto domiciliario DESTAQUE

En un hecho bastante confuso y violento, dos delincuentes tomaron por asalto una vivienda contigua a una playa de autos y durante media hora mantuvieron de rehén a los ocupantes, exigiendo la entrega de unos US$ 120.000 que supuestamente estaban guardados en el lugar. Cuando los bandidos huyeron una de las víctimas pidió socorro a gritos y casualmente dos policías que estaban desayunando en las inmediaciones iniciaron una persecución. Durante la fuga uno de los bandidos fue baleado y detenido. Un presunto cómplice que simuló el robo de su vehículo también fue aprehendido. El atraco ocurrió ayer a las 8:30 horas en el barrio Fátima, sobre Enfermeras del Chaco casi Capitán Del Puerto.

Acorde de los datos, a la citada hora dos delincuentes tomaron por asalto una vivienda contigua a la playa de autos “Carlitos Automotores”. Uno subió al primer piso y rindió a los ocupantes de manera violenta. El otro permaneció abajo al lado de la escalera que está en el patio de la playa de autos. Una de las víctimas, Daniel Rubén Cardozo, dijo a la policía que los bandidos exigieron la entrega de unos US$ 120.000 (G. 672 millones) que supuestamente estaban guardados dentro de la vivienda. La información les había pasado una tercera persona.

Al no encontrar el millonario botín, los dos delincuentes decidieron huir llevando dos mochilas que solo contenían ropas, un poco de dinero y cosas personales. Una de las víctimas pidió socorro a los gritos y casualmente en la vereda de enfrente había dos policías motorizados que estaban desayunando en un copetín. Al escuchar el pedido de auxilio y ver a los bandidos corriendo, los uniformados iniciaron una persecución con disparos de por medio.

Durante la huida los delincuentes asaltaron a dos motociclistas. Pri-meramente a Juan Andrés Rojas, cuya motocicleta Star Motard 200cc no pudieron llevar porque el manubrio se trabó. Incluso realizaron un disparo en el tambor de ignición para intentar destrabarlo. Seguidamente fue el turno de Ignacio Ferreira Torres, que fue despojado de su moto Leopard. Pocos metros después el biciclo fue abandonado de nuevo.

La Policía informó que durante la persecución los bandidos se separaron y uno de ellos les apuntó con una pistola, por lo que reaccionaron y lo balearon. El mismo recibió dos balazos en el abdomen y fue identificado como Luis Alberto Cáceres Villalba, de 31 años, con dos órdenes de captura por robo agravado y antecedentes por homicidio doloso y hurto.

De su poder se requisó una pistola calibre 32mm y una placa policial, además de las mochilas de la víctima.

Los investigadores también indicaron que fue aprehendido Evelio Osmel Ayala Cano, de 25 años, que denunció el supuesto robo de su automóvil Toyota Corolla plata, con chapa XBH 585, abandonado a dos cuadras de la seccional colorada del barrio San Roque, con las cuatro ruedas en llanta. El vehículo habría sido usado por el otro delincuente que logró darse a la fuga.

Ayala aparentemente era cómplice de los asaltantes y debía rescatarlos, pero el atraco no salió acorde a lo planeado.