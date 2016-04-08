Un puma apareció paseando por las calles de Pdte. Franco DESTAQUE

PRESIDENTE FRANCO. En un insólito hecho, un puma apareció repentinamente en una zona residencial e ingresó al predio de una vivienda, donde se escondió dentro de un depósito por más de dos horas. Los dueños de casa y vecinos se llevaron un tremendo susto y avisaron a la Policía Nacional. Finalmente bomberos voluntarios y veterinarios de la Itaipú Binacional rescataron al felino tras sedarlo y lo trasladaron al vivero. El hecho ocurrió ayer a la mañana en el barrio Tres Fronteras, a media cuadra de la avenida Bernardino Caballero.

Eran las 8 de la mañana cuando un niño y un amigo se encontraban sentados en la vereda de su casa, con el portón del garaje abierto. Repentinamente un puma llegó al lugar caminando y al verlos saltó y corrió hacia el fondo de la vivienda que es propiedad de Luis Rotela. Luego se introdujo dentro de un depósito sin puerta y se acostó debajo de una carretilla.

Los menores enseguida alertaron a los adultos.

Un joven que no creyó mucho en la versión de los niños ingresó al depósito tranquilamente pensando que se trataba solo de un perro u otro animal doméstico. Pero al ver que realmente había un puma se llevó un tremendo susto y salió corriendo de la pieza. Con ayuda de otros mayores cerró la ventana y colocó una tabla en la entrada, además de una mesa recostada para que el felino no escape. En pocos minutos el chisme corrió todo el barrio y centenas de curiosos se agolparon en el lugar queriendo ver al felino.

Agentes de la subcomisaría 10a fueron alertados y pidieron apoyo de los bomberos voluntarios, que a su vez solicitaron ayuda a funcionarios del Centro de Investigación de Animales Silvestres de Itaipú (vivero). Veterinarios de la binacional fueron hasta el lugar y al principio intentaron sedar al animal desde afuera del depósito, disparando dardos tranquilizantes desde la ventana. Al no obtener suceso ingresaron dentro de la habitación con los bomberos y finalmente pudieron sedarlo y colocarlo en una jaula. El veterinario Francisco Sosa, de la Itaipú Binacional, explicó que se trata de un puma macho aún joven. Mencionó que estos felinos suelen ser miedosos y por ese motivo es raro que ataquen a las personas.

El especialista indicó que el animal será llevado al vivero de la Itaipú Binacional y permanecerá en cuarentena hasta decidir qué destino darle. Por otro lado, los rescatistas comentaron que es la primera vez que un felino de esa raza es rescatado en esa zona y que posiblemente era mantenido en cautiverio en alguna vivienda del lugar. Nadie reclamó el puma, por tratarse de un crimen ambiental mantenerlo como animal doméstico.