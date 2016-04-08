Un puma apareció paseando por las calles de Pdte. Franco
PRESIDENTE FRANCO. En un insólito hecho, un puma apareció repentinamente en una zona residencial e ingresó al predio de una vivienda, donde se escondió dentro de un depósito por más de dos horas. Los dueños de casa y vecinos se llevaron un tremendo susto y avisaron a la Policía Nacional. Finalmente bomberos voluntarios y veterinarios de la Itaipú Binacional rescataron al felino tras sedarlo y lo trasladaron al vivero. El hecho ocurrió ayer a la mañana en el barrio Tres Fronteras, a media cuadra de la avenida Bernardino Caballero.
Eran las 8 de la mañana cuando un niño y un amigo se encontraban sentados en la vereda de su casa, con el portón del garaje abierto. Repentinamente un puma llegó al lugar caminando y al verlos saltó y corrió hacia el fondo de la vivienda que es propiedad de Luis Rotela. Luego se introdujo dentro de un depósito sin puerta y se acostó debajo de una carretilla.
Los menores enseguida alertaron a los adultos.
Un joven que no creyó mucho en la versión de los niños ingresó al depósito tranquilamente pensando que se trataba solo de un perro u otro animal doméstico. Pero al ver que realmente había un puma se llevó un tremendo susto y salió corriendo de la pieza. Con ayuda de otros mayores cerró la ventana y colocó una tabla en la entrada, además de una mesa recostada para que el felino no escape. En pocos minutos el chisme corrió todo el barrio y centenas de curiosos se agolparon en el lugar queriendo ver al felino.
Agentes de la subcomisaría 10a fueron alertados y pidieron apoyo de los bomberos voluntarios, que a su vez solicitaron ayuda a funcionarios del Centro de Investigación de Animales Silvestres de Itaipú (vivero). Veterinarios de la binacional fueron hasta el lugar y al principio intentaron sedar al animal desde afuera del depósito, disparando dardos tranquilizantes desde la ventana. Al no obtener suceso ingresaron dentro de la habitación con los bomberos y finalmente pudieron sedarlo y colocarlo en una jaula. El veterinario Francisco Sosa, de la Itaipú Binacional, explicó que se trata de un puma macho aún joven. Mencionó que estos felinos suelen ser miedosos y por ese motivo es raro que ataquen a las personas.
El especialista indicó que el animal será llevado al vivero de la Itaipú Binacional y permanecerá en cuarentena hasta decidir qué destino darle. Por otro lado, los rescatistas comentaron que es la primera vez que un felino de esa raza es rescatado en esa zona y que posiblemente era mantenido en cautiverio en alguna vivienda del lugar. Nadie reclamó el puma, por tratarse de un crimen ambiental mantenerlo como animal doméstico.
I just want to mention I am just beginner to weblog and seriously loved your web page. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with exceptional posts. Bless you for sharing your website page.
achat maison assainissement non conforme electricité ?
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
I as well as my friends happened to be viewing the best information and facts located on the website and all of the sudden got a terrible suspicion I had not thanked the site owner for those tips. Those boys were totally very interested to read through them and already have in fact been enjoying them. Appreciate your actually being simply thoughtful and also for obtaining this sort of good issues millions of individuals are really desirous to understand about. Our own honest apologies for not saying thanks to you sooner.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your website in web explorer, would check this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a big section of other folks will miss your wonderful writing due to this problem.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Great remarkable things here. I¡¦m very happy to see your post. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I absolutely liked reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
Great web site. A lot of useful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks on your sweat!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Very well written story. It will be valuable to everyone who utilizes it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
of course like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality nevertheless I¡¦ll definitely come again again.
I wish to show some appreciation to you for bailing me out of this particular problem. Because of looking out throughout the search engines and getting strategies which were not beneficial, I figured my entire life was gone. Existing devoid of the solutions to the difficulties you’ve sorted out through your good short article is a critical case, and those which might have in a wrong way affected my career if I had not encountered your website. Your know-how and kindness in taking care of all things was valuable. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I hadn’t encountered such a point like this. It’s possible to at this point relish my future. Thanks so much for this high quality and effective guide. I won’t be reluctant to recommend your blog post to anybody who would like guidance about this area.
hi!,I really like your writing so much! percentage we keep up a correspondence more about your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
I¡¦m no longer certain the place you’re getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
It¡¦s really a nice and useful piece of information. I¡¦m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello there, I discovered your web site by means of Google even as searching for a related matter, your site came up, it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
As a Newbie, I am always browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Magnificent website. A lot of useful info here. I¡¦m sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you on your sweat!
Great write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will go along with with your blog.
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! share we be in contact more approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking ahead to peer you.
Thank you for every one of your work on this blog. My daughter enjoys doing research and it’s really obvious why. Many of us notice all concerning the lively way you give good items via your website and encourage contribution from the others on the matter and our daughter is now learning a lot. Take pleasure in the rest of the new year. You’re the one carrying out a first class job.
Good website! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I’m just writing to let you be aware of of the amazing experience our princess found checking your web page. She learned such a lot of pieces, with the inclusion of what it is like to have an ideal giving nature to have the rest quite simply know precisely several tricky subject areas. You truly surpassed our own expectations. Many thanks for producing these invaluable, healthy, edifying and also easy tips about this topic to Ethel.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all significant infos. I¡¦d like to peer extra posts like this .
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
It really is almost impossible to find well-advised individual on this content, nonetheless you appear like you comprehend the things you’re preaching about! Many Thanks
Good morning here, just started to be alert to your website through The Big G, and discovered that it’s genuinely helpful. I will value if you maintain this.
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Good job.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Very well written story. It will be beneficial to anybody who employess it, including me. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.
I will immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I¡¦m no longer sure where you are getting your information, however good topic. I must spend some time learning much more or working out more. Thanks for great information I used to be looking for this info for my mission.
It certainly is mostly unattainable to encounter well-updated people on this theme, regrettably you appear like you are familiar with the things you’re preaching about! With Thanks
Great awesome issues here. I¡¦m very happy to look your article. Thank you a lot and i’m having a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Great tremendous issues here. I am very glad to peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your web site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Very nice article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx 🙂
I have recently started a web site, the info you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
You completed several good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will consent with your blog.
I carry on listening to the news talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
Great ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
I precisely needed to thank you so much yet again. I am not sure what I could possibly have undertaken without the tricks contributed by you about such subject matter. Completely was a very alarming situation in my opinion, however , encountering the skilled way you processed that forced me to jump for happiness. Now i’m happy for the guidance and have high hopes you comprehend what an amazing job you were carrying out instructing the rest through the use of your web site. I am certain you have never got to know all of us.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
Good article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
magnificent points altogether, you just won a logo new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your publish that you simply made some days in the past? Any positive?
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
There is apparently a lot to know about this. I consider you made various nice points in features also.
magnificent submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
whoah this blog is wonderful i love studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, a lot of people are searching round for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Thank you for your entire labor on this web page. My daughter really likes getting into research and it is simple to grasp why. A lot of people know all relating to the compelling way you render rewarding guidance through your website and even increase contribution from people on this subject matter then our own princess is without a doubt becoming educated a great deal. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the year. You have been doing a tremendous job.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
As a Newbie, I am permanently searching online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
You made a number of nice points there. I did a search on the matter and found a good number of people will have the same opinion with your blog.
It certainly is nearly unthinkable to find well-qualified individual on this area, and yet you come across as like you fully grasp which you’re covering! Thank You
Hello very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to seek out numerous helpful information right here in the put up, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for info approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the source?
Thank you for all of the efforts on this website. My niece take interest in carrying out internet research and it’s really simple to grasp why. Most of us know all regarding the powerful mode you deliver both interesting and useful tips via the web blog and even inspire contribution from website visitors on the topic plus my simple princess is without question discovering a great deal. Have fun with the rest of the year. You have been conducting a really great job.
Well I definitely enjoyed studying it. This tip provided by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Great remarkable issues here. I¡¦m very glad to look your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Thanks so much for giving everyone remarkably terrific chance to read in detail from this site. It’s usually so superb and also jam-packed with a good time for me and my office mates to visit your blog really 3 times a week to learn the new secrets you have got. Of course, I’m just actually astounded considering the cool tips served by you. Certain 4 points in this post are in reality the most impressive I have ever had.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I’m commenting to let you know of the incredible encounter my girl obtained studying your blog. She learned a lot of details, which included what it is like to possess a great teaching mood to let other people with ease grasp a variety of advanced topics. You truly exceeded visitors’ desires. Many thanks for distributing those invaluable, trustworthy, explanatory and in addition easy tips about your topic to Gloria.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your site.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in web explorer, may test this¡K IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large component to folks will pass over your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have introduced on your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for beginners. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
great points altogether, you just received a brand new reader. What could you suggest about your submit that you made a few days in the past? Any sure?
Very efficiently written article. It will be beneficial to anyone who employess it, as well as myself. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
Somebody necessarily help to make severely articles I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular post amazing. Magnificent job!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!
I have learn a few good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create one of these fantastic informative site.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will agree with your blog.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost all important infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually realize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my website =). We may have a hyperlink alternate contract between us!
I was just searching for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thank you for your entire effort on this website. My niece loves setting aside time for investigation and it’s really easy to see why. My partner and i notice all relating to the powerful method you create invaluable guidelines via this website and therefore inspire contribution from people about this area and my simple princess has always been starting to learn a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the year. Your doing a superb job.
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
magnificent points altogether, you just received a new reader. What might you suggest about your publish that you just made some days ago? Any sure?
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally¡KI am happy to search out a lot of helpful information here within the publish, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my site =). We may have a link change agreement among us!
A lot of thanks for your whole effort on this web site. Ellie delights in working on internet research and it’s simple to grasp why. Most people notice all relating to the powerful method you give precious items on this web blog and in addition recommend participation from other people on the concern while my girl has been being taught a whole lot. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the year. You are carrying out a very good job.
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The entire glance of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content material!