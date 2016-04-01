UNE inicia proceso de creación de una Cooperativa en Minga Guazú, como parte de un trabajo de extensión
La Universidad Nacional del Este (UNE), promueve la creación de una “Cooperativa Multiactiva de Producción, Servicios, Consumo, Ahorro y Crédito Demominga Limitada”, en la comunidad Norma Luisa del Km.14 Minga Guazú, Alto Paraná. El proyecto se desarrolla en el área de demostración “Demominga”, un programa de intervención comunitaria que está a cargo de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud de la UNE, cuyo objetivo es reducir los factores de riesgo de más de 25 enfermedades no transmisibles.
El objetivo de este proyecto es intervenir los determinantes socioeconómicos de la comunidad del barrio San Roque-Fracción Norma Luisa- Minga Guazú, para mejorar la calidad de vida y salud (prevenir enfermedades y promover una vida saludable). Esta iniciativa surgió durante la presentación de planes de trabajo 2016 durante las primeras reuniones de la Red de Extensión de la Universidad Nacional del Este (REXUNE), como aporte de la Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Sociales al proyecto. En ese sentido ya se realizaron las primeras reuniones en la sede de Demominga, ubicada en la comunidad.
En la primera reunión, participaron representantes de unas 35 familias de la comunidad, docentes extensionistas de varias unidades académicas de la UNE y directivos de la casa de altos estudios, a fin de hacer la presentación del proyecto.
El abogado Juan Carlos Molinas, de la Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Sociales de la UNE, estuvo a cargo de la presentación del proyecto, acompañado por el coordinador de la Red, Dr. Cesar Radice, la directora general de Extensión del Rectorado Liliana Martínez y los docentes extensionistas, Abog. Teresa Fleitas, de la Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Sociales, Ing. Simeón Aguayo Trinidad, director de Extensión de la Facultad de Ingeniería Agronómica, Marciano Vera, docente extensionista de la Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Sociales y la docente extensionista Mercedes Cabrera.
Los participantes escucharon sobre la importancia de la creación de una cooperativa y recibieron orientaciones de parte de los propulsores de este proyecto.
En la misma reunión se conformó una comisión para realizar los primeros trabajos para la creación de la Cooperativa, con los siguientes integrantes: Dora Sa-maniego Báez, Eva Mirna Villalba, Orlado Cardozo, Ramón Alcaraz, Juana González, Elba Concepción Garcete e Isabelino Servían.
“En base a la corriente que sostiene la integralidad de las funciones de la educación superior (Docencia-Investiga-ción-Extensión) se pretende generar nuevos conocimientos a partir de los saberes populares y en consecuencia diseñar estrategias integradas de intervenciones de base comunitaria integral que constituye en la razón de ser de la universidad, convirtiéndola en el motor de la transformación social y económica de los pueblos.
Esto requiere de un modelo pedagógico basado en la indagación dialógica problematizadora, no solo entre el alumno y el profesor, sino entre la universidad misma y la sociedad en cuyo contexto se desenvuelve, donde la docencia no se separa de la extensión y de la investigación, esto es acercar a los habitantes de la Fracción Norma Luisa, en la que está asentada la sede del Proyecto Demo Minga, las herramientas para construir en forma conjunta la Cooperativa Multiactiva “DEMOMINGA”, conforme a sus requerimientos y necesidades”, señala parte de la fundamentación del proyecto.
De este proyecto participarán alumnos del primero al sexto curso de la carrera de Derecho, estudiantes del primero al cuarto año de la carrera de Ciencias Políticas y de Notariado, con sus respectivos docentes, conforme a las etapas de conformación de la Cooperativa, tanto para la capacitación, gestión ante los organismos pertinentes, así como para la autogestión de los recursos, siempre acompañados por los miembros representantes de la Fracción Norma Luisa, designados a tal efecto, por sus pares.
PROGRAMA
DEMOMINGA
El programa de Demominga, que inició en el 2008, cuenta actualmente con un local propio en la comunidad Norma Luisa, en el Km 14, a unas cuadras de la Ruta VII.
Por 10 años, los pobladores tendrán un seguimiento de su estado de salud, para verificar el antes y después de los cambios de hábitos de vida. Esto indica que la tarea no se limita al diagnóstico y medicación, sino que va mucho más allá. Se apunta a que los programas de demostración se transformen en una política de Estado en el Paraguay, pues se invitó a intervenir en el desarrollo a la Organi-zación Panamericana de la Salud -OPS- , al Ministerio de Salud, al Instituto Nacional de Alimentación y Nutrición – INAN-, y al Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología -Conacyt-. Tam-bién participa sociedades científicas, académicas, Orga-nizaciones no Gubernamen-tales y la industria alimentaria nacional, que tiene un rol fundamental en el diseño del plan.
