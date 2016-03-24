Unos G. 2600 millones sería el monto robado por bandidos que atacaron blindados
ITACURUBI DE LA CORDILLERA. Los delincuentes que atracaron dos carros blindados que partieron de Ciudad del Este con destino a Asunción se habría alzado con unos G. 2.600 millones según los primeros datos. El blindado que logró escapar de los bandidos y refugiarse en una comisaría transportaba otros G. 3.600 millones que fueron salvados por el chofer. Los investigadores supuestamente ya cuentan con datos de algunos de los asaltantes pero no dieron a conocer más datos.
Según los responsables de la firma Yrendagüe, propietaria de los carros blindados atacados el martes en el Km. 81 de la Ruta II, los delincuentes que cometieron el asalto se alzaron con aproximadamente G. 2.600 millones. El otro carro fuerte fue verificado ayer por el fiscal Juan Daniel Benítez en la comisaría de Itacurubí de la Cordillera y dentro del mismo se contabilizaron G. 3.600 millones distribuidos en varias bolsas.
Los guardias que se encontraban dentro del blindado que fue vaciado contaron que los bandidos amenazaron con quemarlos vivos si oponían resistencia.
Agregaron que se sorprendieron cuando el blindaje fue traspasado por las balas de los bandidos, quienes utilizaron un fusil .50mm (antiaéreo) para obligarlos a detenerse.
Los investigadores indicaron que ya cuentan con la identidad de algunos sospechosos de participar del hecho, pero no revelaron los datos para evitar que los mismos sepan que están siendo buscados.
